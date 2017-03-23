Loaded handgun, knives seized in early Thursday morning drunk driving arrest

Scottsbluff Police have arrested a man for driving under the influence as well as having several concealed weapons in his vehicle.

Shortly before 3 a.m. Thursday, an officer saw a vehicle swerving on South Beltline Highway. After the driver struck the raised median on Avenue I, a traffic stop was initiated.

Court documents say 25-year-old Dalton Bordovsky told the officer he had weapons in the vehicle, and was asked to step outside of his car. A pat search revealed a pocket knife in his pocket, and in the vehicle the officer found a .45 handgun with one round in the chamber and seven rounds in the magazine. The officer also found two fixed blade knifes with blades measuring five-and-a-half and four inches long.

Bordovsky told the officer he had been drinking at a Scottsbluff bar earlier in the night, and showed impairment during a series of field sobriety tests. During the one leg stand test, he reportedly told the officer, “I can’t do this, I’m drunk.” He submitted to a portable breath test, and blew more than 2.5 times the legal limit.

He was arrested and charged with possession of a concealed weapon and driving under the influence of alcohol. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Friday in Scotts Bluff County Court.