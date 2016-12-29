Local accounting firms announce merger

The accounting firms of Eskam & Eskam CPA’s P.C. and Fred A. Lockwood & Co. P.C. Thursday announced the merger of the two firms.

The new firm name is E & H Certified Public Accountants and Management Consultants, P.C.

Darrell G. Eskam, CPA, CVA, MAFF, CGMA and Troy Hilyard, CPA, PFS.

Troy Hilyard told KNEB News that locations of each office will not change until mid-year 2017 and remain at 1555 11th Street in Gering and 1110 Circle Drive, Suite 100 in Scottsbluff. After completion of tax season and modification of facilities, Hilyard says the new firm will reside at the Scottsbluff location.

The firm is also a member of Business Enterprise Institute, which is an organization that trains and supports business advisors to be the preeminent Exit and Succession Planning Resource to business owners in their communities.

Darrell Eskam said both firms share the same business philosophies and believe each brings professional competencies to better serve their clients. He says they take pride in giving customers the assurance that the personal assistance you receive comes from years of advanced training, technical experience and financial acumen.