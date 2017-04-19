class="post-template-default single single-post postid-230032 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

Local agencies benefit from Leadership Scotts Bluff Hoops 4 Heroes event

BY Dave Strang | April 19, 2017
Strang/RRN/KNEB

Over 250 individuals came out to support Leadership Scotts Bluff’s Hoops 4 Heroes event at the Gering Civic Center March 17th.

This year’s class was able to raise over $35,000 for the event to benefit Cirrus House and Life Change Connection.

A large majority of this amount, over $27,000, was donated by event sponsors of over 60 local businesses, organizations, and individuals in our communities.  After expenses for the event, the beneficiaries received a total of $28,275.

Leadership Scotts Bluff XXVIII presented checks Wednesday for $21,000 to Cirrus House to help them complete additional housing projects. Life Change Connection received $7,275 to provide additional resources to individuals for diabetic medical costs.

