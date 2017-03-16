Local airport leaders fight to defeat Trump proposal to eliminate EAS funding

Scotts Bluff Airport Authority Board Chair Don Overman says the Nebraska Congressional delegation has been alerted about President Trump’s budget proposal to eliminate all essential air service funding.

Scottsbluff is one of eight Nebraska communities that use essential air service to connect to a major hub as part of their economic development efforts. Overman says we can’t let essential air service be eliminated, noting “it would be a disaster to rural America. ”

Overman said “we have a big fight on our hands” although he emphasized this is “only the first shot across the bow”. Overman says he is optimistic essential air service has the support among those in Congress to defeat the President’s proposal.

$175 million is earmarked across the country currently for essential air service funding.