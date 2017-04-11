Local bands to perform at Saturday’s benefit in Ogallala

OGALLALA – Musicians, farmers, ranchers and businesses will come together Saturday, April 15, for the Fight the Flames Music Festival, in downtown Ogallala.

The fundraiser will assist families, who lost everything in the Lake McConaughy fire on April 18-19.

“It all started with the group called Buck’d Off,” said Justin Kane, lead vocalist for Victory Underground and a coordinator. “Darin and Brian Husmann (members of Buck’d Off) called me up with the idea of the concert and I said, I know a lot of different groups, so let me reach out to them all.”

Kane called about 30 bands, who all said they would love to help out, but were already scheduled.

He did get nine bands to commit including his band Victory Underground. The other bands or soloists will include Todd Kramer and Danae Sweet, Sultry Sounds, Alexa Kriss, Jeanie Briscoe, Whiskey’s Alibi, Caroline Draucker, Randy Burghardt Band, and Buck’d Off.

The Lake McConaughy fire was started by a faulty wheel bearing on a vehicle and burned 1,086 acres of grassland, six homes and other buildings and vehicles, according to Robert Moul, fire chief of Keystone Lemoyne Fire and Rescue.

“We had numerous boats, jet skis and motor homes destroyed in the Yucca Heights subdivision, which was put in during the seventies,” he said.

The artists and many more are donating their time and supplies for the festival.

“All the proceeds will go to the families that lost their homes in the event, including the ticket sales, it all goes to the families,” Kane said.

Lou Kraus Music is also donating the sound, lighting and stage for the event.

The festival will be all day from 10 a.m. to midnight. There will also be food and a bounce house at the Rendezvous Square in Ogallala.

Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children 7 and older, those younger get in free.