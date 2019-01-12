Local banks help federal employees during partial government shutdown

During the extended partial shutdown of the federal government, local banks are doing what they can to help federal employees waiting for a paycheck.

Platte Valley Companies President and CEO Hod Kosman told KNEB News they are here to help the citizens of the great communities we live and serve in. Kosman said they are offering their customers who are federal employees impacted byt the shutdown a zero interest and zero fee short term loan to carry them through the shutdown. Kosman said they did the same thing during the extended shutdown in 2013. He adds they are doing this at all of their markets in Nebraska, Wyoming and Colorado.

At Western States Bank, Market President Dan Carter said they are also doing what they can to help. Carter says they are accomodating customers as best they can by deffered payment or extending loans, or extending credit to those who are qualified. Carter said Western States Bank tries to work with all of their customers in various ways to help them get through troubled times.

Likewise, First State Bank says they’ve offered an interest free loan product to their customers with short term cash flow need for over a decade. In a released statement, First State Bank said they would be happy to use this same product for those customers affected by the government shut down. Just as they have helped other customers for years.

Among the Federal agencies with local employees affected by the partial shutdown are the Scotts Bluff National Monument, USDA offices, and the Internal Revenue Service. The Social Security Administration had funding for wages in place prior to the shutdown, so that office remains open.