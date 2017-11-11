Local Boy Scout collecting worn U.S. Flags for proper disposal

In Scouting, merit badges signify the mastery of certain outdoor skills, as well as helping boys increase their skill in an area of personal interest.

Of the 130+ merit badges available, 21 must be earned to qualify for Eagle Scout, the highest rank advancement in Scouting.

14 year old Gering Freshman Tucker Fuentes is collecting worn, faded, torn or soiled U.S. flags for proper disposal in a special ceremony as his project to earn the Eagle Scout rank.

Fuentes, a member of Troop 17, told KNEB News it takes a lot of work to qualify for each of the merit badges he has earned.

Fuentes has collected around 50 flags so far, and is hoping to collect between 300 to 500 flags altogether for proper disposal.

The United States Flag Code states:

“The flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.” The Flag Code does not actually give specifics on how to destroy the flag. One should use common sense making sure the procedure is in good taste and shows no disrespect for the flag. Many of the following organizations have collections in local communities to collect and perform a flag burning ceremony: American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Boy Scouts of America, Girl Scouts of America, Mayor, City Hall or other patriotic organizations.