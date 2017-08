The 77th Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is set to begin, and that means thousands of bikes will be rumbling through the area up to the Black Hills.

This annual event is a staple for some local businesses, who see an increase amount of retail and service shop sales. That’s the case for the staff at Celli’s Cycle Center in Scottsbluff, and KNEB.tv’s Ryan Murphy catches up with GM Redo Celli to talk about the rally.