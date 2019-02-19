Local businessman planning new truck stop on eastern edge of Scottsbluff

A Scottsbluff businessman is working to build a new truck stop on the northwest corner of Highway 26 and East Overland in Scottsbluff.

Eric Reichert purchased the five-acre location from the Western Sugar Cooperative last September as part of a plan for a fueling station, convenience store and restaurant.

Reichert tells KNEB News he anticipates seeking tax increment financing for infrastructure improvements as part of the project. “If we can make it through the TIF process, I think that will get us probably into April for a start date, and we’re trying to shoot for around harvest time to open up”, says Reichert. “I don’t know if that is actually going to happen, it might get pushed back later than that, but that’s our goal at the moment”.

TIF financing requires a blighted and substandard designation, which will be considered Tuesday night by the Scottsbluff City Council for the entire piece of land bounded by East Overland, 21st Avenue and Highway 26.

Reichert tells us he anticipates the project would create between 10 and 15 new jobs once the venture is up and running.