Local celebration of National Travel and Tourism Week kicks off

National Tourism and Travel week was kicked off this morning by the reading of a proclamation by Gering Mayor Tony Kaufman, flanked by Terrytown Mayor Kent Greenwalt and Scotts Bluff County Board Chair Mark Masterton.

The ceremony took place at the Legacy of the Plains Museum with a photo of the moon in the background to signify the importance of the Eclipse to regional tourism interests this August.

Gering Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Karla Niedan-Streeks says it is good to get the dignitaries involved, noting it gives them a chance to show their support for the tourism industry and kick the week off.

Residents are encouraged to wear red Wednesday to publicly demonstrate support of the local attractions and there will be a town hall meeting at 1:15 that afternoon at the Gering Civic Center with John Ricks, Director of the Nebraska Tourism Commission.