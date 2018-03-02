class="post-template-default single single-post postid-294694 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

Local churches keep small Gering church from losing their property

BY Kevin Mooney | March 2, 2018
Scotts Bluff County Commissioners (Mooney/KNEB/RRN)

A number of local churches have stepped up and kept a  small Gering church from losing their property due to unpaid property taxes.

Sotts Bluff County Treasurer Heather Hauschild says  Gering Bible Missionary Church was assisted in part  by Windbreak, Gering Zion, Mitchell Berean, Calvary Memorial E Free, and Zion Evangelical church.  Gering Bible Missionary also provided money to cover their over $6,000 bill, which has now been paid according to Hauschild.

The Scotts Bluff County Commissioners at their last meeting had rescinded their vote that gave Gering Bible Missionary an exemption on its 2016 property taxes after the pastor failed to file properly for the exemption nearly two years ago. After rescinding the vote, the board then voted to officially deny the exemption.

Gering Bible Missionary Church Pastor Jim Swift had maintained he needed the exemption  or his church of 10 people were on the brink of losing their property due to the tax debt.

Board Chair Mark Masterton and the rest of the commissioners admitted they should have previously heeded the advice of County Assessor Amy Ramos and county Attorney Dave Eubanks and not granted the exemption because they didn’t have the authority to do it.

