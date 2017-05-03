Local couple still hospitalized after Tuesday accident

A local couple involved in a two vehicle accident Tuesday morning on the east end of Scottsbluff are still at Regional West Medical Center recovering from their injuries.

42 year old Robert Rein of Scottsbluff, the driver of one of the vehicles, is reported in good condition while his wife Lacey, a passenger is in serious condition due to a head injury.

The Nebraska State Patrol says Rein was driving a mini-van eastbound on Highway 26 attempting to take a left turn onto Highland Road when he collided with a westbound SUV driven by 18 year old Thomas Wilson of Scottsbluff. The Patrol says Rein was cited for failing to yield.

Both vehicles were totaled and traffic on East Overland and Highway 26 was diverted after the 9 a.m. accident while emergency vehicles were on the scene.