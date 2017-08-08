Local Democrats collect donated items for local veterans

The Scotts Bluff County Democratic Party recently hosted their annual summer picnic and held a donation drive to collect comfort items for veterans at the Western Nebraska Veterans Home.

Collected items included toiletry supplies, gift cards to local retailers and MP3 players and music download cards to provide music therapy to veterans who have Alzheimers. Democrats also hosted a similar drive to collect supplies for veterans at their Quarterly NDP State Central Committee meeting held in Chadron this past June.

Bryon Line, Chair of the Nebraska Democrat Party Veterans & Families Caucus joined those in attendance to speak about veterans’ issues and provide caucus updates.

The Scotts Bluff County Democrats will be hosting another donation drive to support local veterans in the early fall.