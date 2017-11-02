Local EMT Recognized for 20 Years of Service

Antonio Balandran, EMT I99 with Regional West Emergency Medical Services, was recognized by the board of directors of the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians for achieving 20 consecutive years of national EMT certification. This distinction is an honor held by few EMS professionals.

To maintain his status as a nationally registered EMT, Balandran completed the most comprehensive recertification program of EMS professionals in America.

By maintaining his national EMS certification and completing regular continuing education courses, Balandran has demonstrated his commitment to providing exceptional pre-hospital emergency medical care.

Balandran was nationally registered as an EMT in 1997 and since then has been serving the citizens of Cheyenne County. Prior to serving his community as an EMT, Tony served in Bravo Company 324 Signal Command of the US Army.

“Tony is a very dedicated and strives to provide exceptional care to his patients and a positive environment to his co-workers,” said Randy Meininger, manager of Regional West EMS. “Employees like Tony help make a community and organization strong.”

The National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians serves as the national EMS certification organization by providing a valid, uniform process to assess the knowledge and skills required for competent practice by EMS professionals throughout their careers and by maintaining a registry of certification status.