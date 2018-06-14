Local firefighters and law enforcement to face off in softball fundraiser

The Gering Police Officers Association is partnering with Scottsbluff Police, the Nebraska State Patrol, and Gering and Scottsbluff Fire Departments for a softball game fundraiser for Shop with a Cop and Firefighter Ministry.

Gering Fire Chief Nathan Flowers says “Guns and Hoses” will take place prior to the Western Nebraska Pioneers game on Thursday, June 28th.

Investigator Jordan McBride says proceeds from the law enforcement side will benefit the “Shop with a Cop” program, where officers give kids gift cards at Christmas time and take them shopping.

Flowers says the portion of proceeds the firefighters raise from the event will be helping out Firefighter Ministry.

Purchase tickets for the June 28th Pioneers game at wnpioneers.pointstreaksites.com . A portion of the proceeds will go to this fundraiser. A limited number of “Guns and Hoses” t-shirts will also be available at the game.