Local fireworks retailers ready for 3-day sales period that begins Saturday

The three day period to sell fireworks prior to New Year’s Eve begins Saturday, and local retailers are ready for the rush.

Fireworks Unlimited owner Greg Trautman told KNEB News he has a great selection ready at his walk-in store on Avenue I in Scottsbluff.

Trautman says after having the option to shoot fireworks on New Year’s Eve available for the past few years, it has become more popular with an increasing base of return customers.

Eric Wilcox, owner of Discount Fireworks says he prepares clear back in the summer at his walk-in store at East Overland and 21st Avenue.

Wilcox said he has a lot of fountains and aerial displays, which are mainly what he says people buy at this time of year.

Fireworks can legally be shot off in Scottsbluff and Gering between 4:30 p.m. Monday and 12:30 a.m. on New Year’s Eve (Tuesday).