Local firms having tough time getting sub-contractor contracts on Gering hotel project

KNEB News has learned that while the contractor for the planned Cobblestone hotel in Gering has requested bids from local firms to be sub-contractors on the project, not many contracts are being awarded to those companies.

Representatives of Bri-Mark Builders have not commented on the process, but Gering Mayor Tony Kaufman says he has been told the local companies have not been competitive in their bids.

Kaufman says while it would be nice if the local firms got the business, they have to “bid it and win it like everyone else”, competing in some cases against companies who have done business previously with Bri-Mark Builders.

One of the locals who was successful in getting a contract was Johnson-Cashway in Gering, who got the contract for lumber and other supplies.