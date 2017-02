Valentine’s Day (as always) is February 14th, and that means flower shops across the country are keeping busy ahead of one of their busiest days of the year.

That’s the case for The Flower Basket at Main Street Market in Scottsbluff, and store manager Jana Mount says she and her crew are already working diligently ahead of the annual holiday.

KNEB.tv’s Ryan Murphy caught up with her on Thursday, and she explains it’s always better for people to get those orders in ahead of time: