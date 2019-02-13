Local florists put in final preparations for Valentine’s Day

Tomorrow is Valentine’s Day, and that means florist shops across the Panhandle and beyond are putting in long hours to help others say, “I Love You.”

That’s the case at the Flower Basket at Main Street Market in Scottsbluff.

“Just trying to get ahead of the game, trying to get orders taken care of that have been called in, ” says store manager Jana Mount. “The more we can get ahead, the better off we’re going to be- because everything will be last minute on Thursday.”

Mount says each year there’s a good portion of people who place their orders ahead of time… and others who wait until the day of to get their Valentine’s Day flowers.

And it’s just not the long-stem red roses that are popular sellers

“Mixed arrangements have been really well for me this year, but the roses of course are your top notch seller. Everybody wants roses, and I’ve got gorgeous colors this year.”

And if flowers aren’t your sweetheart’s go-to, Mount says there’s plenty of other gift offerings at the Flower Basket. She says they have candy baskets, chocolates, teddy bears, home decor, and more.

She says today, she and her staff prepped a lot of orders, and even made some deliveries ahead of time.

“That’s always nice that we can get those out sooner. Getting deliveries ready to go, getting routing done. We’ve got volunteers that come in and do all of our deliveries done for us- they come in from the Volunteer Center- so they’ll be coming in and we’ll get all of their orders routed and try to get everything as smooth as possible for that last minute rush on Thursday.

Now if you haven’t placed your order…. Mount says there’s still time.

“Call as soon as possible. They can also stop in the store. We’ve got a huge display out front where they can do a cash-and-carry type situation and they can get whatever they need,” she said. “They can pick it out here at the store and then we can put it on the delivery list too, and have it delivered also.”