Local Lions Club members named Melvin Jones Fellows

BY Dave Strang | June 27, 2018
Past District Governor Nancy Russell from Gordon, NE (far left) with (left to right) Lions Rebecca Tompkins, Lonnie Miller, Larry McCaslin and Tory Schwartz. (courtesy photo)

Four members of the Scottsbluff Lions Club were presented with the service organization’s highest honor, the Melvin Jones Fellow Award.

Lions Rebecca Tompkins, Lonnie Miller, Larry McCaslin and Tory Schwartz were named Melvin Jones Fellows Wednesday by Lions Clubs International Foundation in recognition of their commitment to serving the world community.

Named for the founder of Lions Clubs International, Melvin Jones, the fellowship is one of the Foundation’s highest recognitions, honoring the commitment to humanitarian service.

