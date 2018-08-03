Local man arrested on child pornography charges

A 37-year-old Scotts Bluff County man is being held on a $250,000 bond after authorities found multiple child pornography videos on his phone.

Ferdiansyah Fnu is charged with two Class 2A Felonies of Possession of Child Pornography, as well as a charge of Distributing Obscene Literature.

Court documents state that Ferdiansyah was arrested on July 12th during a solicitation operation conducted by the Panhandle Region Human Trafficking Task Force. When he was arrested, his phone was taken as evidence and forensically downloaded by a certified law enforcement officer.

On July 24, a NSP investigator received the forensic download and located two videos which depicted child pornography and were downloaded or sent using WhatsApp. Ferdiansyah was interviewed and admitted to receiving three videos of “very young boys” engaging in sexual activities with an adult woman using WhatsApp.

Investigators confirmed two of the three videos were on his phone, and Fnu said he showed a friend the third video before deleting it off his phone.

A warrant for Ferdiansyah’s arrest was issued on Thursday and he will now make his first appearance on the charges today in Scotts Bluff County Court.