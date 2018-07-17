Local man facing slew of charges after assaulting officers during arrest

A 31-year-old Scotts Bluff County man is facing a wide variety of charges stemming from his Monday afternoon arrest.

Court documents say Scottsbluff Police were dispatched to Avenue E for an incident involving Elijah Lewis. When officers tried to pull Lewis over, he continued driving until he pulled into a garage and exited the vehicle.

Lewis reportedly did not comply with officer’s orders to stay in the vehicle, and when he tried to reach in the trunk of the vehicle he was escorted to the ground. While officers took him down, he struck an officer in the face causing bleeding.

While he was being cuffed he told officers, “You press my head again I’m going to kill you.” When he was placed in the patrol car he spit on the officer. He was taken to Regional West, where he tried to bite the officer, kicked an officer, and kept trying to spit on officers and hospital staff.

He was cleared by medical staff and taken to the jail. He is now charged with:

Terroristic Threats on an Officer

Assault on an Officer with Bodily Fluids

Assault on an Officer (x2)

Resisting Arrest

Obstructing an Officer

Failure to Yield to an Emergency Vehicle

Disorderly Conduct

Elijah Lewis will make his first appearance on these charges later this week in Scotts Bluff County Court.