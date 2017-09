This week, members from the Residency Garden Club presented a $1,500 check to go towards Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

The members said they saw the need by so many victims and wanted to help, and used funds from the profits of their indoor farmers market held throughout the summer. The club told their customers about their intent to help Harvey victims, and were amazed at the support.

Through love, caring, and generosity the check was sent to the Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Houston-Galveston targeting relief through food, clothing, shelter, and ongoing services.