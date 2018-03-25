class="post-template-default single single-post postid-299518 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

Local nursing homes placed into receivership as owner fails to make payroll

BY DHHS/Kevin Mooney | March 25, 2018
The Department of Health and Human Services says nursing and assisted living facilities in Scottsbluff and Sidney have been placed into receivership by a Lancaster County District because of a notice by their owner they could not  make payroll.

Scottsbluff Care and Rehabilitiion Center and Sidney Care and Rehabilitation Center were among 31 nursing and assisted living facilities owned by Cottonwood Healthcare LLC, known as Skyline, which is headquartered in New Jersey.

DHHS determined that receivership proceedings were necessary to protect the health and welfare of the residents  because Skyline was financially unable to pay staff and ensure the future care of the residents in all the  facilities they owned in the state.

Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson filed court proceedings asking for the action  at the request of Courtney Phillips, the Chief Executive Officer, of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).

DHHS says the facilities were placed in receivership with Klaasmeyer & Associates of Omaha, the appointed Receiver.

Klaasmeyer & Associates will oversee operations of the facilities as a new owner is identified and/or residents are relocated to another facility. DHHS will provide oversight throughout the process to ensure a safe and orderly transition and maintain the safety and well-being of residents.

 

