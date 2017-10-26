Local officials optimistic about SkyWest providing reliable air service

Local officials are optimistic and excited about SkyWest Airlines taking over Scottsbluff’s troubled essential air service to Denver early next year.

Panhandle residents have faced very unreliable service from two separate airlines that have had financial issues and problems accommodating the area with service due to plane and pilot issues. Scotts Bluff County Commissioner Mark Masterton believes SkyWest, flying a 50 seat jet as United Express, won’t have those issues.

Masterton says SkyWest’s connection with United Airlines will provide the financial resources and the availability of planes and pilots that we have not had in the past when there are weather or mechanical issues.

Gering Mayor Tony Kaufman says reliable connectivity to Denver will provide great opportunities to fly almost anywhere in the country within hours. Scottsbluff Mayor Randy Meininger says reliable service is essential to executives with local and regional businesses who want to keep track of their operations and move quickly to other areas of the country and world without a three hour drive to Denver.