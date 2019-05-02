Local Officials Sign “Day of Prayer” Proclamation

The City of Gering, along with the Cities of Scottsbluff, Terrytown, Mitchell and Scotts Bluff County hosted a news conference Thursday morning at Gering City Hall, where the Mayors and Board Chairman signed a Proclamation declaring May 2nd as a Day of Prayer for our communities and our nation.

The event took place in conjunction with National Day of Prayer activities occurring all over the United States.

On April 17, 1952, President Harry Truman signed a bill proclaiming the National Day of Prayer into law. President Reagan amended the law in 1988, designating the first Thursday of May each year as the National Day of Prayer. The National Prayer Committee was formed in 1972; from that the National Day of Prayer Task Force was created with the intended purpose of coordinating events for the National Day of Prayer. People are encouraged to pray for their local and state governments, the military and first responders, local, state and national leaders and the nation as a whole.

Through the efforts of the National Day of Prayer Task Force, more than 35,000 prayer gatherings are conducted by 40,000 volunteers across the United States; millions of people participate in this call to prayer.

During the news conference Thursday morning, Gering Mayor Tony Kaufman read the proclamation and signed it along with Terrytown Mayor Chris Perales, Mitchell Mayor Dave Curtis, Scottsbluff Mayor Raymond Gonzales and County Board Chair Ken Meyer.

A prayer for our communities and the country by Pastor Joe Schumacher from the United Methodist Churches of Mitchell, Morrill and Henry.