Local Police Chiefs discuss pursuit policies

A rash of recent high speed police pursuits has local agencies reviewing their policies regarding pursuits, something each agency does every time they are involved in a pursuit.

Gering Police Chief George Holthus told KNEB News that whether it’s training or real world events, one of the biggest shortcomings they find is communication.

As an example, he says during the first of the two December 15th pursuits, Gering officers were unable to communicate with dispatch using frequencies they normally use within the community.

That pursuit, which began in Gering, involved officers from multiple counties in two states before coming to an end near Highway 92 south of Mitchell.

Scottsbluff Police Chief Kevin Spencer says the safety of the public is always the number one concern regarding pursuit policy, and that terminating the second of two pursuits on December 15th was definitely the right thing to do.

The suspect from that pursuit, Juan Naranjo is still at large. He is considered armed and dangerous, and is a suspect in multiple thefts of motor vehicles and from motor vehicles in Nebraska and Colorado.

Authorities believe that he has been involved in four pursuits with various law enforcement agencies in both states. He is also a suspect in the theft of multiple firearms.