Local Prosecutor Receives MADD Hero Award

The Scotts Bluff County Attorney’s Office, under direction of County Attorney Dave Eubanks, is pleased to announce that Deputy County Attorney Jessica Laughlin is the 2019 recipient of the Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Hero Award for Prosecutors.

Each year MADD Nebraska holds the MADD Hero Awards honoring those doing work to keep our state safe from impaired drivers. The event recognizes outstanding work done by law enforcement, probation, prosecutors, community partners, and volunteers.

Each one of the people recognized is a part of the puzzle, a piece that helps prevent impaired driving, educate our communities and ensure that laws are upheld.

Deputy Scotts Bluff County Attorney Jessica Laughlin received the Hero Award at the MADD Hero Award luncheon in Lincoln, Nebraska on May 21, 2019. Laughlin was nominated by her colleagues for her exceptional work ethic in prosecuting drunk drivers. She has prosecuted nearly 400 DUI cases in her time as a prosecutor, and she has prosecuted over 600 other driving offenses.

Laughlin has taken a strong position on early alcohol abuse interventions by prosecuting Minors In Possession of Alcohol

(MIP), adults who procure alcohol for minors, and adults who otherwise contribute to juvenile delinquency.

Laughlin’s dedication to public service is evident in her career path—she served as a police officer in Kimball prior to attending law school and joining the Scotts Bluff County Attorney’s Office. Laughlin

works to consistently give victims a voice in the process of prosecuting criminal cases, and she uses feedback from victims and survivors of crime to strengthen and refine her approach to her work. She has presented at several meetings and conferences about emerging technology in DUI investigations and prosecution, serving as a sounding board for other County Attorneys and law enforcement personnel across the state of Nebraska through the continual learning process of DUI prosecutions.

Chief Deputy Scotts Bluff County Attorney Danielle Larson, describes Jessica as “on a mission” to avoid the tragic news of a drunk- or drugged-driving related fatality. Larson states, “Laughlin’s dedication to ending drunk driving, staying on the forefront of issues involving drugged driving, and ensuring victims—whether of loved ones killed or survivors of accidents themselves—are heard and compensated make her the perfect prosecutor to be honored with a MADD award.”

The Scotts Bluff County Attorney’s Victim/Witness Assistance Unit is available at the Scotts Bluff County Courthouse or at 308-436-6674 to answer any questions and to assist victims or witnesses of crime.