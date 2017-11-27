class="post-template-default single single-post postid-274447 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.4 vc_responsive"

Local Shoplifting becomes strange drug distribution case

BY Kevin Mooney | November 27, 2017
A Scottsbluff woman who court documents say placed bags of methamphetamine in a body part to hide them from Police has been charged with possession and distribution of a controlled substance.

Court documents say authorities responded to a shoplifting situation Wednesday evening at Menards. Police arrested 37 year old Rosa Gamboa for placing taking two electronic tablets in her purse and having a pipe with a white substance that later tested presumptive for methamphetamine.

The documents say during a strip search at the jail corrections officers observed Rosa take several small bags containing a white crystallized substance from her body part and flush them down the toilet. Rosa did voluntarily hand over three bags with a similar substance to the officers.

