Local Shriners donate $4,000 to local backpack programs

BY Dave Strang | May 4, 2017
Strang/RRN/KNEB

The Scottsbluff Shriners Baltes Trust Fund donated a $4,000 check to the local Pup Pack and Cat Pack backpack programs Thursday morning.

Shriner Randy Olsen told KNEB News the Baltes Trust is used to help fulfill the Shrine’s mission of providing support for children who need it.

Backpack program coordinator Missi Iasillo says this is a tremendous donation.

She says they send around 200 backpacks home each weekend, and each backpack costs around $5 to fill.

Iasillo said the $4,000 donation will help to fill a lot of those backpacks.

