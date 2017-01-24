Local snow plow businesses keeping busy on Tuesday

Heavy snow accumulations overnight and into the morning are forcing residents across WyoBraska to dig out today, but that means business for local snow removal companies.

Parking lots and sidewalks for local businesses were priority number one today for crews with Long’s Exterior Design.

Owner Dan Long says his day started around 2:30 a.m. His plow has kept plenty busy during today’s shift, trying to keep all of his client’s properties free of snow so their customers can safely patronize the business.

He says his schedule is booked during the spring and summer months, but has to rely on good snow falls like today to keep business rolling during the winter months.

“Something like this, this will be a storm where you have go out at least clear off lots initially for places that are going to be open today,” explains Long. “And then it’s going to keep snowing throughout the day, so we’ll have to come back again when the snow stops tonight or early tomorrow morning again and clear it off again. So storms like this are nice.”

Long says while most people despise heavy snowfalls like today- he is grateful for when the region does get blanketed.