Local Soroptomist Chapter presents awards

Soroptimist International of Scotts Bluff County presented several awards at their program meeting on March 15th at the Scotts Bluff County Club.

Senior Scholarships are provided to area high school senior girls who have demonstrated leadership in their school and community. This year’s winners of $550 each are:

Makinzie Gregory of Gering High School

Grace Heggem of Scottsbluff High School

Paige Peterson of Gering High School

Victoria Schwartz of Mitchell High School

(pictured l to r, Makinzie Gregory,

Victoria Schwartz , and Paige Peterson)

The Live Your Dream Award was presented to Jesseka Suarez, a senior at the UNMC College of Nursing. Jessika will receive $1000 from SI of Scotts Bluff County. Jesseka was also selected as our district winner and has additionally been awarded $1500 from the Rocky Mountain Region.

The Soroptimist Live Your Dream Awards assist women who provide the primary source of financial support for their families by giving them the resources they need to improve their education, skills and employment prospects. In addition to providing the primary financial support for their families, eligible applicants must be enrolled in, or have been accepted to, a vocational/skills training program or an undergraduate degree program and must demonstrate financial need.

In 2016-2017, 1,467 women received the Live Your Dream Award totaling over $2.1 million in educational grants awarded. These women were from 20 countries and territories.