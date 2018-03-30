Local students excel at WNAC Visionaries Student Art Exhibit.

West Nebraska Arts Center, with the support of First State Bank, the Nebraska Arts Council and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, announces the award recipients of the 33rd Annual Visionaries Student Art Exhibit.

The exhibit is open to students attending Grades 6 through 12. Schools represented this year include:Alliance High School, Banner County School, Bayard School, Bluffs Middle School, Bridgeport High School,Gering High School, Leggott Christian Academy Home School, Minatare High School, Mitchell High School,Scottsbluff High School, Sidney High School, and Southeast High School. Judge

Charlotte Ingram selected 25 awards from 123 entries created by 102 artists.

“Student artwork is top notch. These art students have stepped it up with their artwork. Fabulous! We are excited to be able to dedicate one full month to student artwork in the Panhandle and surrounding areas. There are various forms of art, acrylic, oil, ceramic, graphite, marker, spray paint and mixed media. Be sure to stop by and view the artwork,” says Maria Lena Soto, Program Manager.

Isabella Buck, a sophomore at Bayard High School, won Best of Show with her colored pencil, Gator Eye.

Best Collaborative

Ellie Shepperson and Shayley Nordyke 9thth and 8th grade, Morrill High School Vincent’s Magic Valley, 2018, mixed media

Audrey Towater Awards for Outstanding Artwork

Talia Robertus, 12th grade, Gering High School

Reincarnation Personified, 2018, mix media.

Kassi Garza, 10th Grade, Bayard High School

Yonder 2017, acrylic.

Jerardo Castillo, 11th grade Banner County High School

Let’s Go to Red Lobster, 2017, clay.

Becca Lang, 10th grade, Bridgeport High School

Beauty Awakening, 2018, mix media.

Skye Fricke, 11th grade, Bridgeport High School

Thalassophile, 2018, clay.

Jordan Cook, 12th grade, Sidney High Schools

Mesa Sunrise, 2017, acrylic.

Outstanding Artwork Awards

Brisa Corona, 12th grade, Gering High Schools,

Types, 2018, watercolor, brush marker

Julia Cisneros, 9th grade Scottsbluff High School

untitled, 2017, acrylic paper.

Xavier Arellano, 12th grade Gering High School,

Fluidity, 2018, acrylic

Destany Hill, 11th grade, Scottsbluff High School

untitled 2017, paper-mache, clay

Evaristo Garza, 10th grade, Bridgeport High Schools

Gobble Gobble, 2018, Batik fabric.

Arielle Buck, 11th grade, Bayard High Schools

Giraffe, 2017, colored pencil.

Makenzie Middledorf, 9th grade, Mitchell High Schools,

Self Portrait, ink.

Ale Garza, 10th grade, Bayard High School,

Tupac, 2018, graphite.

Berenice Mier Velaquez, 12th grade, Bridgeport High Schools,

All Things DC, 2017, acrylic.

April Poor Bear, 7th grade, Minatare High School,

A Vision of Starry Night, 2018, yarn.

Avery Pedetto, 7th grade, Minatare High School

Skittles Tree, 2017, marker

Adriana Billie, 12th grade Gering High School

Untitled, 2017, graphite.

Sydnie Waldron, 11th grade, Alliance High School

Sunflower, 2018, colored pencil

Maddie Straub, 7th grade Bluffs Middle School

Queen of Hearts, 2018, marker

Kaley Johnson, 12th grade, Bridgeport High School

Mindie, 2018, clay

Kaitlyn Nein, 12th grade, Bridgeport High School

Ode to O’Keefe, 2018, Batik, fabric.

Kyla Kuxhausen, 12th grade, Gering High School

untitled, 2017, acrylic

This gallery exhibit will have an opening reception Sunday, April 8, 2-4 p.m. food and refreshments will be served and will be on display through April 29, 2018. Free and open to everyone.