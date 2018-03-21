Local students among 66 chosen for Nebraska Young Artist Awards

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts has announced winners of the 21st annual Nebraska Young Artist Awards.

The awards recognize 11th-grade students from Nebraska for talents in visual art, dance, music, theatre, and film and new media. These students exemplify the pinnacles of creativity in one of the fine and performing arts.

Sixty-six students from more than 35 high schools across the state have been selected to participate in the special day of activities April 4 at the university.

Students applied for the recognition and submitted an example of their work. Applications were received from 181 students. Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts faculty chose the winners.

Honored students will take tours of the arts facilities, attend classes, meet faculty and college students and have lunch. Their parents will be invited and will also take tours, as well as receive information on careers in the arts and college curriculum.

Students selected to participate in the Nebraska Young Artist Awards will also be asked to nominate the teacher who provided them with the greatest amount of mentoring and support in the development of their special talents.

The day will conclude with an awards ceremony. Students will receive a certificate and an original piece of artwork commissioned for the event and created by School of Art, Art History and Design printmaking student Keith Buswell.

Following is a list of Panhandle award winners, with their high school and specialty area(s):

Gering: Matthew Eckerberg (music), Alexia Tallmon (visual art)

Kimball: Nathaniel Mars, home school, (music)