Local students named to Rep. Smith’s Youth Advisory Council

BY Ryan Murphy | August 3, 2017
Members of Congressman Smith’s 2017-2018 Youth Advisory Council at their first meeting on Wednesday, August 2, at Rowe Sanctuary in Gibbon. Front row (L to R): Rowe Sanctuary Director Bill Taddicken, Congressman Smith, Reganne Schrunk, Rece Jordan, Kathleen Esser, Mekenzie Beattie, Sarah-Kate Splichal, Samuel Johnson, Mia Kegley, Anne Pham, and Tommy McFarland. Back row (L to R): Rowe Sanctuary Director of Conservation Andrew Pierson, Ambrose Bykerk, Alice McDonald, John Brockmeier, Kaleb Strawhecker, Maxwell Jinks, Gavin Fox, Mark Taylor, Hunter Hawk, Katrina Meier, Michelle Boroff, and Emily Kouba. Photo courtesy of Cody Wagner, Rowe Sanctuary.

Congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE) met this week with the Third District high school students who will serve on his Youth Advisory Council for the 2017-2018 academic school year.

Panhandle students selected to serve on the Youth Advisory Council include:

  • Hunter Hawk, Chadron High School
  • Nathan Sanchez,  Scottsbluff High School
  • Sarah-Kate Splichal, Sidney High School
  • Mark Taylor, Chadron High School

Smith’s Youth Advisory Council is a forum for high school students to discuss opinions, thoughts, and concerns about local and federal issues with Smith throughout the school year.  Through in-person meetings and other contacts, the Council provides students an opportunity for involvement and insight into their government and communities.

The Council is open to Third District junior and senior high school students.  More information is available on Smith’s website at AdrianSmith.house.gov/YouthAdvisoryCouncil.

 

 

