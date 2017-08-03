Local students named to Rep. Smith’s Youth Advisory Council

Congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE) met this week with the Third District high school students who will serve on his Youth Advisory Council for the 2017-2018 academic school year.

Panhandle students selected to serve on the Youth Advisory Council include:

Hunter Hawk, Chadron High School

Nathan Sanchez, Scottsbluff High School

Sarah-Kate Splichal, Sidney High School

Mark Taylor, Chadron High School

Smith’s Youth Advisory Council is a forum for high school students to discuss opinions, thoughts, and concerns about local and federal issues with Smith throughout the school year. Through in-person meetings and other contacts, the Council provides students an opportunity for involvement and insight into their government and communities.

The Council is open to Third District junior and senior high school students. More information is available on Smith’s website at AdrianSmith.house.gov/YouthAdvisoryCouncil.