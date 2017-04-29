Local tourism figures reinforce need to celebrate tourism

Local tourism leaders say their industry continues to have a big impact on the Scotts Bluff County economy.

As they gave the media a preview of activities scheduled for National Tourism Week May 8th through the 13th, Gering Visitors Bureau Director Karla Niedan-Streeks and Scottsbluff Area Visitors Bureau Director Brenda Leisy noted the local attractions bring a lot of visitors and money to the area.

Streeks says the figures, 250,000 annual visitors, $46.8 million in direct travel spending and 700 local tourism jobs, are worth celebrating.

Leisy says they are looking forward to the current revitalization of group tours, and emphasized several are already scheduled to be in the area.

More later, but National Tourism Week highlights include the annual proclamation May 8th at the Legacy of the Plains Museum , a town hall in Gering Wednesday with State tourism Director John Ricks and a box lunch celebration Friday noon at the new 18th Street Plaza in Scottsbluff.