Local United Airlines boardings could reach 800 in March

The performance of United Airlines, operating as SkyWest, has pleased Western Nebraska Regional Airport Manager Darwin Skelton in its first month and a half.

Skelton says the airline is already operating at a pace where 800 boardings is possible in March, not far from the monthly average of 840 needed to guarantee the annual 10,000 boarding figure to guarantee receiving federal safety funding.

Skelton says the only delayed or cancelled flights have been due to weather in Scottsbluff or Denver and the airline’s on-time rate is at 95%. Skelton believes as passengers get complete confidence in the airline there is no reason the airport can’s board 1,100 or more passengers each month on the 50 seat jet.

Skelton also indicated with the increased boardings, he suggests passengers be at the airport an hour and a half before their flight time to allow TSA time to conduct security checks.