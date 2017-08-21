Locals and tourists alike enjoying ‘Moon over the Monument’ postmark

A special pictorial postmark commemorating the 2017 Total Solar Eclipse in the Gering has been a popular item today at Five Rocks Amphitheater.

The design was established by the Moon Over the Monument Eclipse Planning Committee and Gering Postmaster Kathy Goodell. The postmark features the sandstone beacons and recognized landmarks of Scottsbluff National Monument and Chimney Rock, branding and commemorating the event.

People were able to obtain the special pictorial postmark at the temporary Post Office at Five Rocks Amphitheater, and Gering Postmaster Kathy Goodell says it is very exciting to have Gering leave its mark on the monumental day.

“To me it’s really exciting that the community comes together and shows an interest in something that doesn’t happen very often,” explains Goodell. “So we’re fortunate to have this to do today.”

If you are unable to attend the Eclipse events, you can still get the postmark by submitting a mail order request for the next 30 days.