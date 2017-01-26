Locals in financial world react to Dow Jones hitting 20,000

The Dow Jones industrial average closed above 20,000 points for the first time Wednesday, the latest milestone in a record-setting drive for the stock market.

While the news is exciting, industry leaders say that is important for investors to keep a balanced portfolio.

Josh Curtis, a registered representative for Cetera in Gering, says history shows that the Dow Jones Industrial Average trends upwards; and despite the record setting day- making sure you have investments across the board is imperative to financial success.

“What we’re really trying to do is not try to time the market and not investing in just one thing,” explains Curtis. “We know the market in different times is going to perform-one year bonds will outperform stocks, and the next year stocks will outperform. So trying to have something in your portfolio that’s always performing in a very diversified portfolio where you can ride those ups and downs and smooth out that rate of return.”

The Dow Jones, which tracks 30 major industrial companies, surged 155 points, or 0.8 percent, to close at 20,068 on Wednesday.