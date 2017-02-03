LoCash returns as headline entertainment for the 130th Scotts Bluff County Fair

LoCash, formerly known as LoCash Cowboys, is the 2017 Scotts Bluff County Fair entertainment.

Baltimore natives Chris Lucas and Preston Brust have had two Top Ten hits. The first in 2015 was “I Love This life” in 2015 and then the duo had their first number one hit last year with “I Know Somebody”, which reached the top of the Billboard Country charts in October of last year.

The duo performed as LoCash Cowboys at the Fair nearly a decade ago. The opening act for LoCash will be Two Way Crossing.

Tickets for the August 5th concert and all the other events at the 130th Scotts Bluff County Fair are tentatively scheduled to go on sale in May.