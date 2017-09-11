Lockwood Company reunion to be held Friday prior to Harvest Festival

A reunion of Lockwood Grader Corporation employees is one of the highlights of this weekend’s Legacy of the Plains Museum Harvest Festival.

The reunion is being done to coincide with the Festival’s featured crop of potatoes. Board Member Kevin Sandberg says the reunion will honor the 60th anniversary of the passing of Company founder T.J. Lockwood and will include pictures and a refurbished video.

Sandberg says thanks to the help of Fred Lockwood and others they will be showing video of old harvesters in the field and even equipment that was never introduced.

Sandberg says they are inviting former workers and spouses of former employees to come from 1-5 p.m. to a relaxed, informal event and share stories about their experiences with the Lockwood Company.