Long-term benefits of eclipse visitation cited

A local tourism official says the thousands of people who visited the area during Monday’s eclipse and the planning for the event will have long-term benefits for the community.

Gering Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Karla Niedan-Streeks says the eclipse introduced western Nebraska to a lot of people., many of whom said they were impressed with the area’s beaut and the hospitality of its citizens,and indicated they would be back.

Niedan-Streeks says the 18 months of planning for the event, involving all sectors of the community, will also be a plus as the community plans for future big events.

Niedan Streeks says she was surprised so many people chose to view the eclipse in rural areas, but noted at the Five Rocks Amphitheater public viewing area they still had over 1,600 people from 17 states and nine foreign countries. The three public viewing areas hosted between four to five thousand people.