Long-time Scotts Bluff County Clerk to be remembered during service at Gering Civic Center

A Celebration of Life funeral service will be held at the Gering Civic Center this afternoon for long-time Scotts Bluff County Clerk Vera Dulaney.

Dulaney was first elected to the post in 1982, and served in that capacity until her retirement in December of last year. She passed away July 5.

Attendees of today’s service are encouraged to wear red Husker attire, as Vera was a very devoted Husker fan.

Scotts Bluff County offices of Clerk, Assessor, Treasurer and Register of Deeds will be closing early this afternoon at 1 p.m. so county employees can attend the service.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Oregon Trail Days Art Show, Regional West Hospice, Longs Peak Boy Scout Council and the Panhandle Humane Society. Online condolence may be left by viewing her obituary at www.geringchapel.com