Long time Scotts Bluff County Clerk Vera Dulaney passes away

A familiar face for countless Scotts Bluff County voters over the years has passed away.

Vera Dulaney passed away on Friday at Heritage Estates in Gering.

Dulaney had served as Scotts Bluff County Clerk from 1982 until her retirement last December. During her tenure, she oversaw dozens of primary and general elections.

She also served on the Oregon Trail Days Board of Directors for more than 30 years, and helped found the Oregon Trail Days Art Show which will celebrate its 37th anniversary this year.

There will be a celebration of life funeral service for Dulaney on July 19th at the Gering Civic Center at 1:30 p.m. , and Husker red attire is welcome and encouraged. Visitation will be held at the Gering Memorial Chapel on July 18th from 4 to 7 p.m.