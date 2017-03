The Sioux County Commissioners Monday will formally consider accepting the resignation of long-time County Treasurer Barb Serres, effective May 31st.

Serres has been Treasurer for 19 years, and previous to that worked in the clerk and treasurer’s office.

County Clerk Michelle Zimmerman says the county has advertised for a successor. The deadline to receive an application is today (Friday), and to this point the county has received two applications.