Longer prison sentences for Nebraska traffickers advances

A bill creating longer prison sentences for people who buy

or sell sex is moving forward in the Nebraska Legislature.

Senators sent the measure to a third and final reading Friday.

It would result in a minimum of 20 years in prison for anyone involved in sex trafficking of a minor and clarifies that minors cannot consent to prostitution.

Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln says she sponsored the bill to send a clear message that Nebraska will not tolerate sex trafficking. Creighton University researchers who analyzed postings on a website used to sell sex believe 900 people are sold each month.

The bill also would allow sexual assault survivors to block their rapists from gaining custody of children conceived in rape.