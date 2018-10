Longfellow Elementary 5th Grader Taylor Bright got the nod this week as the Platte Valley Companies Star Student of the Week, after being nominated by not one- but two different people.

Taylor excels both in and out of the classroom, is a great big sister, and is as articulate as they come. Watch her full segment below… and if you’d like to nominate a deserving K-12 student to be the next Star Student of the Week, you can find nomination forms here.