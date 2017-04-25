class="post-template-default single single-post postid-231486 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

Longtime businessman, Airport Authority Board member passes away

BY Dave Strang | April 25, 2017
John Steinmark

Funeral services have been scheduled for longtime Scottsbluff businessman and Airport Authority Board member John Steinmark, who passed away at his home Monday.

Steinmark grew up on a rural Bayard farm and served in the Army during the Vietnam war.

He was employed for 31 years with TCI Cablevision of Nebraska and retired as the company’s Vice President of Operations in 2000.

Steinmark enjoyed flying and served on the Scotts Bluff County Airport Authority Board for many years.

Services will be at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Scottsbluff, where Steinmark was a long-time member, serving on various boards.

