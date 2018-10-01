Longtime Riverside Discovery Center chimpanzee heading to Houston

A staple at the Riverside Discovery Center for more than two decades will be moving to a new home later this month.

Staff at the zoo announced today that 26-year-old Scooter the chimpanzee will be moving to the Houston Zoo on October 7th.

“This was not an easy decision for us, but we felt it was in his best interest after his surrogate mother Sarah passed away at the age of 49,” said Assistant Zookeeper Michael Gillen. “We have a lot of fond memories of Scooter and love him very much, but ultimately believe this to be in his best interest.”

Zoo staff have been working with the AZA Species Survival Plan to make sure this move is the best for Scooter and Houston was identified as the best fit for his personality and needs.

Scooter will still be available for viewing until Saturday, and RDC staff encourages people to come and say farewell to Scooter.

The silver lining with Scooter’s departure is the zoo will have a new group of five chimpanzees coming to Riverside Discovery Center next spring, and will have more information on that later down the road.