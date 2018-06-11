Longtime Western Nebraska Regional Airport Manager plans to retire

After 21 years on the job, a familiar face at Western Nebraska Regional Airport will be retiring at the end of August.

Airport Manager Darwin Skelton told KNEB News he has probably overseen 27 to 29 million dollars worth of work done over the years. He says a lot of changes have been made since he first started.

Skelton says all they had was what is now the office complex, with Mesa Airlines serving the community out of the same small area.

He says they have built the new terminal, put fences up, expanded the parking lot, done runway work, built additional buildings and many more improvements.

Skelton says there is a lot more to be done, but with the success of United Airlines and other recent improvements, he is comfortable with leaving the airport in good shape.

Upon retirement, Skelton plans on moving to Colorado in order to spend more time with kids and grandkids.

He says three of their children and eight grandchildren live in Colorado, so they want to be closer to them.